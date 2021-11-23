High demand for COVID-19 vaccine in kids

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s been nearly three weeks since federal regulators gave the approval for the COVID-19 vaccine in children as young as five.

The Children’s Clinic of Southwest Louisiana has been packed with kids rolling up their sleeves to get the shot.

“COVID-19 is everywhere and this is very bad condition in the whole world,” said MD Rahman.

The Children’s Clinic of Southwest Louisiana has received over 1,600 COVID-19 vaccines for children, ages 5 to 11 since approval was given.

Now, only a small portion of those vaccines are left.

“I have patients ask me all the time, “I can’t wait.” I had one this morning that said that we came to get the vaccine. So, there’s a group of patients, the one this morning was an RN. I had another one call me at lunch because she wanted to get it and just wanted to pass it by me first,” said Doctor David Wallace.

Dr. David Wallace with the Children’s Clinic of Southwest Louisiana spoke with infectious disease doctors working on the Pfizer trial and they say said the vaccine is safe.

“In the Pfizer trials and they’ve done extensive trials, there’s really be no significant side effects whatsoever. So, any time you do a vaccine you always weigh out the benefit and the risk, and I, personally think the benefit outways the risk in this age group,” Wallace said.

MD Rahman’s daughter is not old enough to get the vaccine just yet, but as soon as she’s eligible they will be first in line.

“The vaccine is safe. There is a lot of sides like yeah because first-time pass through covid people die after vaccine come out there’s a lot of people who recovered from that,” Rahman said.

But not everyone is running to get in line, for Janiesha Simpson, she’s holding off on it.

“I’m just like no because he was already pre-mature. I already had to deal with him being in the hospital for two months so nuh-uh,” said Janiesha Simpson.

Dr. Wallace encourages anyone with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for children to reach out to their physician.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.