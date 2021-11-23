FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer and rainy for Thanksgiving ahead of another big cooldown for Friday shoppers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A much colder start to our Tuesday as promised courtesy of yesterday’s cold front has temperatures down well into the 40s this morning, a good 20 degrees lower than yesterday morning. Hopefully you remembered the jacket as you head out the door this morning with the sunrise bringing a slow but steady warmup through the 50s and into the upper 60s by afternoon. It’s a good day to make sure to dress in layers and get ready for the short sleeves by this afternoon as it will be a very pleasant day with lots of sunshine.

Lighter winds and pleasant temperatures will make for a good day to practice your golf swing if your work schedule allows or do anything outdoors of your liking. Once the sun sets though, the jacket weather returns quickly with temperatures falling back through the 50s and into the 40s overnight under partly cloudy skies. A more marked warmup arrives Wednesday as southerly winds and increasing humidity and clouds bring temperatures well into the lower 70s by afternoon and that added humidity and cloud cover will keep temperatures much milder Thursday night into Thanksgiving morning with lows around 60.

Some areas of fog and lower 60s start our Thanksgiving morning as a cold front arrives later in the afternoon. Rain chances stay low initially, but a line of rain and thunderstorms pushes through by afternoon, so make sure you have indoor options for your lunch and afternoon plans! Some briefly heavy rain will accompany this line, but the severe weather threat stays low. The bulk of the rain will end by the evening hours with showers coming to a close altogether overnight. While highs on Thursday top out in the middle 70s another chilly blast behind this front will greet early risers for Black Friday shopping with temperatures in the 40s.

While sunshine looks to be hard to come by Friday and Saturday, the rain chances will be very low both days while cooler temperatures linger into the weekend. Highs on Friday will only reach the upper 50s to near 60 with highs on Saturday not much warmer in the lower 60s. Rain chances will stay very low through latter part of next week with a slow warmup returning by the end of the 10 day period.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Cooldown

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.