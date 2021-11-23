COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 23, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 82% of cases from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10 and 77% of deaths from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10.
The LDH updated vaccination data on Nov. 22.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 673 new cases.
· 14 new deaths.
· 194 patients hospitalized (8 fewer than previous update).
· 89% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 48.21 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 45 new cases.
· 1 new death (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).
· 22 patients hospitalized (4 fewer than previous update).
· 36.47 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 29 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 38.56 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 8 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 27.96 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 4 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 30.72 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31.79 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 3 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 37.81 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 8 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31.05 percent of population vaccinated.
FCI OAKDALE II
· 0 active cases among inmates.
· 1 active case among staff members.
