COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 23, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 82% of cases from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10 and 77% of deaths from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Nov. 22.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 673 new cases.

· 14 new deaths.

· 194 patients hospitalized (8 fewer than previous update).

· 89% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 48.21 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 45 new cases.

· 1 new death (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 22 patients hospitalized (4 fewer than previous update).

· 36.47 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 29 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 38.56 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 8 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27.96 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30.72 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31.79 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 37.81 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 8 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31.05 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE II

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

