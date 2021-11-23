Calcasieu Parish Police Jury proposes 2022 budget

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we round the corner to 2022, Calcasieu Parish officials are planning for the new year.

“Staff recently presented the 2022 proposed budget to the police jury’s budget committee,” Calcasieu Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said.

Beam explained the parish’s budget, and one of the biggest components is hurricane recovery, making up $115 million of the $395 million allocation.

“There are two main categories,” Beam said. “One is the removal of hurricane debris from drainage laterals - that’s a big part - It’s about $75 million. And then building repairs for parish police jury buildings.”

One of the biggest expenditures in the budget is repairing the parish’s roads, bridge replacements and drainage.

“We have 1,100 miles of roads and unincorporated, so that’s always going to be the biggest,” Beam said. “However, there is also about $13 million in drainage projects.”

Right in the midst of ongoing hurricane recovery, Beam highlights that tax revenues are stable, industrial sectors are booming and gaming revenue is as anticipated.

“We’re definitely on the rebound in terms of the local economy - still have a ways to go,” Beam said. “Because of that, we were able to do some things that we were worried we might have to put off.”

If approved, major projects are also coming to Calcasieu like the long-awaited coroner’s facility, as well as a new Calcasieu Judicial Complex.

“So, all of those are very long-term generational projects that we think we can kick off in 2022,” Beam said.

A public hearing will be held December 2. Public comment will be taken until December 16.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.