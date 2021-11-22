50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his 2-year-old son was handling went off.(Source: KMOV via CNN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot his father in the back and killed him, St. Louis police say.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Police found the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, unconscious and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the victim’s 2-year-old son was handling a rifle when it went off.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police say there was also a woman in the home when the shooting happened. It is unclear whether she will face any charges.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced

Latest News

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
Police: ‘Some’ killed when SUV hits Christmas parade
More than 14,000 boxes have been collected at the Lake Charles drop off location and volunteers...
Life United Church holds Operation Christmas Child donation drive
More than 14,000 boxes have been collected at the Lake Charles drop off location and volunteers...
Life United Church holds Operation Christmas Child donation drive
Waukesha Fire Department took 11 adults and 12 children to area hospitals, but says there were...
Police: 'Some fatalities' after SUV drives into Christmas parade