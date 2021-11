SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 21, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 21, 2021.

Brian Anthony Babineaux, 40, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; false imprisonment; resisting an officer.

Colton Jean Bordelon, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Christy Coles St Romain, 43, Iowa: Probation detainer.

Michael Joseph Allison, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana.

Nathaniel Paul Francisco, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); third offense DWI; no motor vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle while under suspension; possession of open alcoholic beverages in a vehicle.

Joel Hunter Granger, 22, Welsh: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges).

Ted Christopher Shilling, 49, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Abigail Paige Hargrove, 24, Huntsville, AL: Battery of a police officer.

Taner Allen Brown, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Lacey Desean Waters, 26, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery.

