50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU All-American corner Eli Ricks to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Elias Ricks during the first half of a game between LSU and South Carolina at Tiger Stadium in...
Elias Ricks during the first half of a game between LSU and South Carolina at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.(Photo by: Kourtney Carroll / LSU Athletics)(Kourtney Carroll | Kourtney Carroll)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU All-American cornerback Eli Ricks has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal according to Sam Spiegelman with Rivals.

The former five-star corner played his senior year at IMG Academy after transferring from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Ricks was sidelined with a season ending injury to his shoulder which he hurt against Kentucky.

His family decided to have an operation on it to get it fixed, Coach O stated. It’s a nagging injury that kept on coming back. Ricks played in six games and registered 11 tackles, two passes defended and an interception.

During his freshman season, Ricks accounted for 20 total tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss, and four interceptions, two returned for a touchdown.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10

Latest News

48th Annual Bayou Classic.
48th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off on Monday; game expected to feature first coach to player electronic communication
Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State University dismisses head football coach, effective immediately
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the L.A. Rams after becoming a free agent...
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs with L.A. Rams
during the second half of the NCAA college FCS Football Championship in Frisco, Texas, Sunday...
Sam Houston State, formerly of the Southland, headed to C-USA in 2023
Southern University named ‘Best Gameday Atmosphere’
Southern University named ‘Best Gameday Atmosphere’