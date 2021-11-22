REPORT: LSU All-American corner Eli Ricks to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU All-American cornerback Eli Ricks has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal according to Sam Spiegelman with Rivals.

Former five-star CB Elias Ricks is entering his name in the transfer portal, a source tells Rivals



The freshman All American was injured and sidelined for the season in October. He accounted for 11 tackles, 2 PBU and an INT@RivalsPortal @adamgorney — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) November 22, 2021

The former five-star corner played his senior year at IMG Academy after transferring from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Ricks was sidelined with a season ending injury to his shoulder which he hurt against Kentucky.

His family decided to have an operation on it to get it fixed, Coach O stated. It’s a nagging injury that kept on coming back. Ricks played in six games and registered 11 tackles, two passes defended and an interception.

During his freshman season, Ricks accounted for 20 total tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss, and four interceptions, two returned for a touchdown.

