The New Orleans Breakers football team makes a return

The Breakers play in the USFL.
The Breakers play in the USFL.(New Orleans Breakers)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Breakers are back after a 38 year hiatus. The professional football team will return to play in the spring of 2022.

The Breakers are part of the United States Football League. The new USFL is an American football league, owned by FOX Sports,

In the inaugural season of the USFL, all eight teams will play in one location, which will be announced soon. In the future, the USFL expects teams to play in their own markets.

The 2022 USFL regular season will begin in mid-April and run through mid-June, followed by the playoffs.

The Breakers star player in their first iteration was running back Buford Jordan. He would eventually suit up for the New Orleans Saints.

The team played in the Superdome in 1984. They finished with a record of 8-10 in their only season in the Crescent City.

