Mayor Nic Hunter and Gov. Edwards to announce Lake Charles housing program at 2:30 p.m.

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mayor Nic Hunter and Gov. Edwards are expected to announce a new housing program for disaster victims in the Lake Charles area today, Nov. 22, 2021.

The new housing program will be for residents who were affected by Hurricane Laura, Delta, and/or the May floods.

KPLC will be livestreaming the press conference from the Governor’s Press Room in Baton Rouge which is set for 2:30 p.m.

More than 14,000 boxes have been collected at the Lake Charles drop off location and volunteers...
Life United Church holds Operation Christmas Child donation drive
