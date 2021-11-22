Mayor Nic Hunter and Gov. Edwards to announce Lake Charles housing program at 2:30 p.m.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mayor Nic Hunter and Gov. Edwards are expected to announce a new housing program for disaster victims in the Lake Charles area today, Nov. 22, 2021.

The new housing program will be for residents who were affected by Hurricane Laura, Delta, and/or the May floods.

KPLC will be livestreaming the press conference from the Governor’s Press Room in Baton Rouge which is set for 2:30 p.m.

