Life United Church holds Operation Christmas Child donation drive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Since Samaritan’s Purse spearheaded the program in 1993, Operation Christmas Child has helped deliver nearly 200 million shoe boxes filled with gifts to more than 100 countries across the world - most of them impoverished.

Life United Church is filling up truckloads full of boxes, all filled with goodies.

“It gives them a happy Christmas, many of these children never had a gift before in their life so it means everything to them,” Regional Area Coordinator, James Groves said.

It also means a lot to the children packing boxes for those less fortunate.

“It was pretty fun,” volunteer Noel Frederick said. “I got to help make boxes and pack them too.”

“One of the main things you want to put into it is prayer to pray for the child who will receive it and then we ask to put a wow toy in there,” Groves said. “Something that would make the child say oh my goodness wow. Then hygiene items, school supplies. A lot of the places where children are - they can’t go to school if they don’t have their supplies.”

More than 14,000 boxes have been collected at the Lake Charles drop off location and volunteers are eager to see where they end up.

“We did scan the QR codes this year provided on our labels and we’re going to track our boxes and see where they go this year,” Frederick said.

Life United will be collected more shoe boxes on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Life United Church on East College Street in Lake Charles.

