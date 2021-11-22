First Alert Forecast: Rain likely on Thanksgiving, but dry and cool until then

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A cold front moved through Southwest Louisiana early Monday and that is why temperatures are cool once again, but this cool-down will be short-lived. Tonight will be chilly with lows ranging from the upper 30s north of I-10 to the mid 40s at the coast.

We will remain sunny with nice weather Tuesday as afternoon highs top out in the upper 60s. Clouds will likely begin to return to our area late Tuesday and will definitely increase through the day Wednesday. Rain looks unlikely through Wednesday, so outdoor plans will be just fine.

Another cold front will move through late Thursday and this will bring scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms on Thanksgiving. The rain looks most likely from late morning into the early evening hours, as we get closer to Thursday we will likely be able to narrow this window. But if you are planning anything outdoors for Thanksgiving it would be best to plan for rain and likely just move indoors or at least be prepared to deal with rain. Temperatures will be warm during the day with lows starting off in the 60s and highs reaching the mid 70s, but temperatures will drop in the evening after the front moves through.

Friday will be noticeably cooler with lows in the 40s and highs only reaching the low 60s. Clouds are likely going to be slow to clear and that will keep temperatures on the cool side and it is possible that we don’t warm out of the 50s during the day.

The biggest forecast challenge is whether or not the clouds fully clear and leave us with a nice looking weekend or not. The models show the front remaining just offshore and upper level winds would favor clouds sticking around. For now I am going to be optimistic and show the sun returning for Saturday. But this is very much uncertain and subject to change. I don’t see any reason why outdoor plans would need to be adjusted, but plan to monitor the forecast for any changes over the coming days.

Sunday’s forecast is also difficult for the same reason, though it looks more likely that clouds will be around. And we may also see a few showers, so I have included a 20% chance of rain.

Next week looks pretty nice with clear and cool conditions likely.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

