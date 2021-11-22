FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather to start the week; rain returns for Thanksgiving Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What little rain the area saw overnight has quickly moved out as our first cold front of the week now pushes offshore with increasing northerly breezes and temperatures that will begin to tumble again over the next 24 hours. You won’t necessarily need the jackets as you head out this morning, but temperatures will dip into the 50s before rebounding back into the 60s this afternoon as clouds slowly decrease through the day.

Temperatures this afternoon will slowly begin to rebound into the middle to upper 60s briefly before sunset and then drop quickly back into the 50s after sunset and fall through the lower 40s overnight. The breeziest winds will be during the morning with gusts upwards of 25 mph at times with winds by this evening subsiding. You will need the jackets quickly after sunset as temperatures begin to fall quickly.

Our forecast looks nice for the next couple of days as cool mornings lead to sunny and very pleasant afternoons for all your pre-Thanksgiving preparations and for the kids who are enjoying some days off for the Thanksgiving break. That said, enjoy the pre-Thanksgiving weather because rain will be on the way by Thursday. The best chance of rain Thursday for Southwest Louisiana comes mainly during the afternoon and evening with temperatures warming into the middle 70s ahead of the front. Rain moves out quickly Thursday night into Friday with lows plummeting back into the 40s.

Your forecast for Black Friday shopping improves with rain moving out except you will need the heavier coats as temperatures struggle to reach the lower 60s by afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Clouds linger into the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s as an overall cooler pattern sticks around. A few showers will again be possible by late Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

