Cowgirls Fall Short At UTRGV

2018-19 McNeese Women’s Basketball Schedule
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDINBURG, Texas— McNeese women’s basketball got off to a slow start here Sunday made a comeback in the fourth quarter but fell short in its 74-70 road loss at UT-Rio Grande Valley. The loss drops McNeese to 2-2 on the year.

“We experienced another slow start at the beginning of the game and after halftime again today and it came back to get us at the end of the game,” said head coach Lynn Kennedy.

Desirae Hansen led McNeese with a season-high 23 points behind 6 of 9 from behind the arc. Hansen also led McNeese with seven rebounds, all coming on the defensive end.

Cristina Gil was the only other Cowgirl to score in double figures. Gil ended the day with a career-high 13 points.

Zuzanna Kulinska, the Cowgirls leading scorer entering the game was held to two points but pulled down six rebounds.

UTRGV (1-3) opened the game by taking an 11-4 lead halfway through the first quarter and held a 15-8 lead after the first stanza.

McNeese cut the lead four points on one of Hansen’s three-pointers to open the second quarter and then got as close as three points on free throws by Lana Skripkina.

The Vaqueros went on a 19-9 run within a five-minute span to extend their lead to 13 (40-27). McNeese ended the quarter on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit back to single digits and trailed by seven, 40-33 at the half.

UTRGV outscored McNeese 20-10 in the third quarter to lead 60-43 then scored the opening basket of the fourth quarter to take its largest lead of the game (62-43).

The Cowgirls slowly chipped away at the deficit and used a 15-2 run to pull to within one point (69-68) with 29 seconds to play.

McNeese had three fouls to give in order to put UTRGV on the free-throw line in an attempt to get them to miss but UTRGV made all five free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

“On the road, we have to be better all around,” said Kennedy. “I did like our effort in the fourth to continue to fight and have a chance to win. We will make changes this week and will be more prepared on Wednesday.”

McNeese will return home Wednesday, Nov. 24 to host Centenary at 5 p.m. then will host UL-Lafayette at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.

