Cowgirls Fall To Defending Tournament Champs In Four Sets

HOUSTON, Texas- McNeese volleyball’s historic season came to an end here Sunday in a hard-fought 3-1 (23-25, 19-25, 26-24, 21-25) loss to the regular-season champion and the tournament’s top seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the championship match. The Islanders repeat as tournament champs and earn the SLC’s automatic NCAA tournament bid.

McNeese, playing in only its second SLC Tournament championship match since 1999, ends its season with an 18-11 record. The 18 wins is the most wins since 2017 and the third-place regular-season finish is the highest finish since 2006.

The Cowgirls got off to a slow start and dropped the first two sets but fought back to avoid the sweep with a third set win to extend the match.

Anyse Smith and Aryn Johnson, who were both named to the all-tournament team led McNeese in kills with 15 and 13, respectively.

Setters Ceci Harness and Baylee Laskoskie both ended the match with double-figure assists. Harness was credited with 25 while Laskoskie had 20. Harness ended the match with a double-double, picking up 11 digs while Lizzy Low led all players with a match-high 18 digs. Jaylin Gordon led McNeese with five blocks.

Set 1

TAMU-CC jumped out to an 8-1 lead but the Cowgirls fought their way back to tie the set behind the serve of Ceci Harness. A few unlucky breaks late in the set gave the Islanders the advantage before they went on to pick up the first set win.

Set 2

Like the first set, the Islanders took a quick lead and it was an uphill battle for the Cowgirls all the way until the end. McNeese wasn’t able to overcome some hitting errors nor could they stop the offensive attack by TAMU-CC.

Set 3

The Cowgirls held a 12-9 lead but the Islanders cut the lead to 12-11 on a Cowgirl miscue then took a 14-13 lead on a kill by Carissa Barnes. The Islanders built on their lead to 20-17 but the Cowgirls came back to take the set 26-24 to avoid the sweep.

Set 4

For the fourth set in a row, the Islanders took the early lead once again at 9-5 but once again the Cowgirls match a comeback to cut it to two points but fell short as the Islanders went on to pick up the 25-21 fourth set win to claim the title.

