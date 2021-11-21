Advertisement

Thanksgiving dinner meal kits given out Sunday afternoon

Thanksgiving dinner meal kits are being given away at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at South City...
Thanksgiving dinner meal kits are being given away at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at South City Christian Church.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving dinner meal kits are being given away this afternoon at South City Christian Church.

The kits will contain boxed and canned items needed to make Thanksgiving dinner: mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, yams, and a dessert.

One hundred meal kits are available - one kit will be given per car.

The giveaway is at 2 p.m. today at South City Christian Church at 323 W. Sale Road.

