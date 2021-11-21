SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 20, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 20, 2021.

Lee Garrett Daughdrill, 34, Westlake: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; forgery; bank fraud; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Brandon Patrick Baker, 40, Houston, TX: Criminal trespass.

Brian Anthony Babineaux, 40, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner first offense; false imprisonment; resisting an officer.

Colton Jean Bordelon, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.

Christy Coles St Romain, 43, Iowa: Probation detainer.

