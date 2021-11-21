Lake Charles mother and son left homeless after house fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The number of buildings burnt to a crisp following Hurricane Laura keep adding up day by day according to Lake Charles Fire Prevention specialists. Saturday, an early morning fire chars yet another home. This time it was on West Roosevelt Street.

“My son and I, we were not in our house,” victim Verna Hill said. “God saved our life.”

“They had smoke coming out of the structure,” Jeremy LeBlanc with Lake Charles Fire Prevention said.

What remains is a skeleton of a home, an ashen wreck of what once was. The homeowners were at a funeral when they got the call that their home was on fire with smoke billowing out of shattered windows, left board up after the hurricanes.

Fire crews did have to make 2 rescues from inside the home: a guinea pig and fish.

“His name was originally Toby, but his new name is Lucky,” says victim Marvin Chatman while holding his guinea pig. “Toby was in the back in his tank and he made it but Lucky was in the room in his little tank too. He’s a survivor. He’ll be good.”

“We are naming him lucky now because he Lucky, but I have my fish and he was named Lucky,” Hill said.

However, all are feeling pretty lucky today.

“While we are on the scene, this is a very stressful moment.,” LeBlanc said. “It’s not something that happens to people everyday and the family that is involved here - all they do is laugh and they smile. They know it’s going to be an obstacle, but you can tell there’s a lot of love inside this home and a lot of love with this family.”

“When you hear something like that, it’s not a happy moment with loss, but you’ve got your life,” Hill said. “I was destroyed, but they showed me the insights of everything - the worst scenario, we could have been in there. We could have been dead. There’s a lot of people who went through this who have lost a lot even their lives. I should be thankful and I am thankful. Me, my son and my animals, we made it.”

The family says they have no insurance on the home and have started up a “gofundme” account to aid in their recovery: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mother-son-thankful-but-homeless-after-fire?qid=5afddb005c0123d50fb8b130ce1ad705

As we approach the winter months, fire prevention crews are warning people to follow safety guidelines when using space heaters to prevent future fires. The cause of this particular fire is still under investigation.

