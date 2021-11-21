FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers and storms tonight, drier and cooler start to the week

Rain chances going up after sunset (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A nice and dry start to our Sunday once the fog burned off and the sunshine has helped to warm us into the middle and upper 70′s this afternoon. We are beginning to see a few showers and storms developing off to the west and slowly making their way towards the are, but the better chance of rain looks to come as we head after sunset with the arrival of a cold front. We’ll see a pattern change arriving as we head into the new week with cooler and drier air rushing in behind the front.

Showers and storms continue to push into the area later tonight (KPLC)

If you plan on heading out this evening make sure to take the rain jacket or umbrella with you a rain chances will be increasing, but the one good thing is that temperatures remain fairly steady slowly falling back into the middle 60′s. Rain chances will increase mainly after 7 pm as the front swings closer to the region with the bulk of the rain arriving around 9 pm to the north then slowly drifting to the south through midnight and early Monday morning with rain chances diminishing before sunrise Monday. Temperatures will be steadily falling as we go through Monday morning with many areas waking up in the lower to middle 50′s as you head off to work and school with sunshine arriving by mid-morning. We will see much cooler weather for the afternoon with highs only reaching the middle 60′s and that will continue to be the case heading into Tuesday as well.

Temperatures only in the middle 60's for Monday afternoon (KPLC)

High pressure will build in briefly as it will move quickly to the east, but will still be around long enough to provide sunshine and just a few clouds from time to time. Our humidity will drop for a few days, but it will begin to return before Thanksgiving as winds turn more southerly Wednesday afternoon. For those who are traveling for the Holiday we are anticipating a second front to approach the region bringing showers and storms during our Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will be warming until then as we return to the middle 70′s both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Moving into next Friday for anyone wanting to do some shopping or if you are spending time with family it will be turning cooler with many areas back into the lower 60′s right on into next weekend as high pressure moves back in and keeps things dry.

Thanksgiving looks to be unsettled as showers and storms arrive (KPLC)

The potential for some heavy rain exist with the system on Thursday, but it will depend on the exact track of the system as well as the overall speed. Good news is it will be in and out quickly according to the latest guidance and high pressure sticks around as many begin to make their trips back home after the the Thanksgiving holiday. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side with middle to upper 60′s likely for the second half of the ten day forecast with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40′s. Models are suggest a slightly drier pattern with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies into next week. Have a great start to the weekend and a wonderful Thanksgiving!

We could see up to an inch or inch and a half of rain (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

