Volunteers needed for Rutherford Beach restoration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beach restoration along the Cameron coast is underway, as volunteers installed 2,500 feet of sand fencing and more than 10,000 plugs of native grass.

“We’re really doing our part out here to do our best for the birds, wildlife, people and to provide some storm protection, as well,” said Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana member Kellyn LaCour-Conant.

Volunteers gathered, starting at Rutherford Beach, to rehabilitate what recent hurricanes have destroyed.

“It washed out a lot of wetland area. The dune habitat that had been intact has been completely pushed back from the waters edge, so we lost a lot of elevation vertically, and we lost a lot of land in terms of beach habitat,” Lacour-Conant said.

This is an annual project led by Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana. The damage caused to the coast is only a snowball effect, as hurricane after hurricane eats away at the coastline.

“Land loss and destruction has been happening for decades. If you see over the break waters that we’re looking at now, that’s where the beach used to be in 2004, and we’ve lost a lot of that beach since then,” LaCour-Conant said.

Because of this, volunteers make it their mission to help.

“Well, if nobody does it, then next time how much more will be washed away, and how much more will it move up,” said Ryan Abshire. “The weather isn’t going to change over night, but we can change what we do in the mean time.”

Volunteers will also work Saturday, November 21, from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. Groups are encouraged to volunteer. Participants will have their temperature checked at registration as a COVID-19 precaution. All equipment will be provided by CRCL, as will premade lunches and drinks. Closed-toed shoes are required.

