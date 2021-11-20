Thousands of children in need of loving, adoptive parents

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -If you’d like to add more love to your life, one way to do it is to open your heart to be a foster parent and maybe even an adoptive parent.

Today National Adoption Day is being observed.

There are few things as loving as welcoming a child into your family through adoption. Such families are changing lives but many more are needed.

“Judgement is hereby granted, adoption is finalized.”

Adoptions are usually private since they involve children. But this family wanted to share the joy. A husband adopted his wife’s four children...so now they share seven.

Nelson and Amber Reid have had about 25 foster children in their home over their marriage. They adopted two and are adopting two more. We masked the faces of those not yet adopted.

“We’re not going to say, ‘okay, this child has been living in our home a year or more, and then they have to go someplace else to get adopted.’ That’s kind of our adoption plan,” said Nelson.

“The state does help while you’re doing foster care and so insurance, health insurance is provided, and you get like a daily stipend. It’s not enough to get rich on but it does help provide for the needs of the kids while they’re in foster care,” said Amber.

And sometimes benefits can follow a child after adoption.

Family and Juvenile Court Judge Cynthia Clay Guillory says there is a tremendous need for more to adopt.

“I always say my adoption days are my happy days. I always come into court and I cry most of the time because it’s so beautiful to see a loving family now give this child permanency and stability and the love that they so desperately need and hunger for,” said Judge Guillory.

And clearly, adoption and foster parenting usually bring more love into the lives of all involved.

“The impact you have on helping families stay together, it lasts a lifetime,” said Amber.

“We see the same needs in children, so we want to be part of the solution. It’s just, there are so many out there. We can’t take them all. So, we need more people,” said Nelson.

Meanwhile, said Amber, about her husband. “He says yes to every kid. (laughing)They’ll call, and he’ll say, ‘yes Amber, yes Amber. Yes Amber.’ And I’ll be like, hold on a second,” she said.

Another family, allowed us to shoot video of their special day as a woman’s husband became official dad to her daughter, from a previous marriage. Yet, there are thousands of children waiting ...some of whom won’t find a forever family before they turn 18 and age out.

For more information on adoption and foster parenting click here.

And if you can’t foster or adopt there are other ways to help.

