SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 19, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 19, 2021.

Bobby Joe Romero, 41, Eunice: Out of state detainer.

Michelle Rose Sosa, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Zoey Marie Shante Bumgarden, 19, Monroe: Second degree murder; theft of a firearm; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; crime or CDS law; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.

Aaron O’Neal Julian, 30, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Davis Daniel Breaux, 70, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Ledeshia Tiana Nicole Banks, 20, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Latoya Rubin, 40, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Robert Howell, 66, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass (2 charges).

Warren Scott Hilliard, 29, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; theft less than $1,000 (2 charges).

James Andrew Needer, 41, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

David Glenn Bloodworth, 48, Tullohomma, TN: Flight from an officer; driving on roadway laned for traffic; driver must be licensed; theft less than $1,000; simple burglary.

Sarah Florence Parker, 61, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Bradley Blake Edwards, 51, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Carli Nicole Guillory, 25, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Benny Isaac Herrera, 34, Houston, TX: Simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; attempted theft from $25,000 or more; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; resisting an officer by flight.

Sylvestre Moreno, 36, Houston, TX: Simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; attempted theft from $25,000 or more; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; resisting an officer by flight.

