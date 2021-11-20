LDWF, LSU conducting hurricane damage survey for commercial seafood industry

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has teamed up with LSU to develop a survey of commercial business losses from the 2020 and 2021 hurricane seasons. Input received on the surveys will be used to develop an economic impact report, which is needed to establish a basis for federal disaster aid requests in the coming weeks.

The survey is collecting data from marine fisheries and seafood businesses affected by Hurricane Ida, Laura, Delta or Zeta. Entities who should participate in the survey include: seafood producers, seafood harvesters, seafood dealers, seafood processors, charter boat operators, marinas, bait shops, and other marine fisheries businesses.

All affected entities listed above should complete the survey – whether the impacts were large or small. The questionnaire only takes a few minutes to complete.

The survey is available online at: http://lsu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5ySexo3D1j4G8nk

