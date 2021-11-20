Lake Charles man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was found guilty as charged Friday in the 2019 death of his ex-girlfriend.

Jewel D. Humphrey, 32, brutally beat 38-year-old Robbie Gayle Vital in October 2019, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Vital was hospitalized and died from her injuries.

Humphrey is convicted of second-degree murder. Sentencing will be held Feb. 7, 2022 before Judge Derrick Kee.

Assistant District Attorneys Bobby Holmes and Taylor Alexander prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

