The Junior League Mistletoe and Moss Holiday Market.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Junior League of Lake Charles is back this year with its annual Mistletoe and Moss Holiday Market.

“We’re shopping for Christmas gifts,” said attendee Frankie Westlake.

For attendee Dianna Armstrong, she has this to say.

“I love looking at all the vendors and all the new things, new ideas.”

Clothes, candles, and treats.

There’s a little bit of everything at the Mistletoe and Moss Holiday Market.

“We have some good food also clothing, a lot of local people as well as those that have traveled near and far to come for everybody to shop,” said Kristi Satterla.

The tradition started in 1993 and has only been canceled twice, one of which was last year.

From the looks of it, people are excited it’s back.

“We had a career shopping event that was exclusive to those with those tickets,” said Satterla. “And literally general admission started at 11, we had a line out the door that people were trying to come in. So that’s super exciting. That means people also want to be here.”

But while it’s a great shopping event for many, there’s a more significant meaning behind the event.

Giving back.

“It’s such a great way to get back to our community and raise funds so that the Junior League of Lake Charles can give back to the community and a great way to stimulate our local economy, for all of our local vendors who are getting so much exposure they wouldn’t have ordinarily gotten,” said Jordan Smith.

Jordan Smith and Kristi Satterla, who are chairing the event this year, explain some of the junior league’s other programs, like snack sack.

“We packed those snack sacks to fight food insecurity here in our own backyards. It goes to students to take home for holidays when they don’t have those meals coming from their schools, and so here you can, I believe it’s a $10 donation, and you can be a part of it,” said Smith.

Attendees say there is a lot to love about this event.

“The excitement of what we’re gonna find,” said Gail Stevens.

“Christmas spirit, everybody seems to have a Christmas spirit, and it’s awesome, ‘’ said Dianna Armstrong.

Mistletoe and Moss continue through the weekend.

For more information, you can visit https://www.jllc.net/mistletoe-moss/

