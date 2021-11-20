FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers return for Sunday evening, turning cooler to start next week

Perfect weather to grill outdoors and sit outside (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sunshine has continued to stick around as we start our weekend with temperatures warming back into the lower 70′s for many locations so far. Unfortunately, things are beginning to change as we head into the second half of the weekend as a cold front will be approaching from the west and that will mean a chance for showers and storms early as Sunday afternoon before cooler weather once again returns.

Our next front arrives by Sunday (KPLC)

Thankfully our weather has been perfect for any outdoor plans that you may have had for your Saturday and if you plans aren’t until this evening the good news is that things look to be just fine as well. We have noticed an increase in humidity this afternoon with winds turning back out of the southeast and that is something we can expect to continue through Sunday as well. Temperatures won’t fall nearly as fast as what we saw last night as clouds begin to build through the overnight and the threat of some locally dense fog at times. Expect temperatures to be in the lower 60′s through the evening and falling back into the middle 50′s by the time we reach Sunday morning. The fog will begin to burn off through the morning with some sunshine helping to warm us up. We will have to watch for the chance of showers and even a few storms to return to the forecast by the time we head towards lunchtime and points after. Make sure to have the KPLC First Alert Weather App to track any of these showers and storms as they move through, but outdoor plans may be impacted by a few showers and storms.

We'll see a temperatures cooling just in time for the start of the week (KPLC)

Our cold front pushes through heading into Monday morning and that will help to clear things out, but a few showers can’t be ruled out before sunrise. The big change will come with temperatures as we go from the middle 70′s on Sunday to middle 60′s on Monday thanks to drier and cooler air being brought in behind the front. Overnight temperatures will fall as well with lower 40′s likely come Tuesday morning with upper 30′s not out of the question for our inland zones. The cool down won’t last long as we gear up for yet another system as we move closer to Thanksgiving. We’ll see out temperatures rebound into the lower 70′s by Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day itself, but the question will remain the rain chances as a system approaches the area.

Cold front arriving for our Holiday travel plans (KPLC)

For now rain chances remain on the lower end with the higher chances of rain returning Thursday evening and into the overnight as our cold front moves through heading into Friday. That will also mean cooler weather returning by next weekend so the roller coaster of temperatures continues to be something we deal with as no real warm ups or cool downs are in sight. Enjoy the rest of your evening as the weather will be nice with no issue, but keep an eye out for fog early on Sunday morning with a few showers and storms by the afternoon.

We could see several inches of rain over the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

