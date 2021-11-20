Cowgirls Upset No. 2 Seed HBU To Advance To SLC Tournament Championship Match

HOUSTON, Texas—No. 3 seed McNeese volleyball upset No. 2 seed Houston Baptist 3-1 (25-17, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20) here Saturday to advance to the Southland Conference Championship match for the first time since 1999. The Cowgirls will play the winner out of the regular season champions and the tournament’s top seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and No. 5 seed UIW at 2 p.m. Sunday. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

Junior Anyse Smith paced the Cowgirls with a career-high 25 kills while freshman Aryn Johnson picked up a double-double, tying her career-high with 18 kills to go along with 12 digs. Libero Lizzy Low also tied her career-high with 28 digs to lead all players. Setters Ceci Harness and Bailey Laskoskie dished out over 20 assists apiece with Harness credited with 26 and Laskoskie with 23.

As a team, McNeese collected 65 digs while HBU (21-8) was credited with 46.

McNeese (18-10) came out and played inspired ball and opened the match with solid defense to take an early 2-0 overall match lead by taking the first two sets.

The opening set was tight until the Cowgirls went on a 7-0 run to take a 22-16 lead. McNeese would go on to outscore the Huskies 3-1 the rest of the way to take the set.

McNeese continued its solid play in the second set to take an early 5-1 lead then extended the lead to 16-9 on a Johnson kill. HBU went on a run and eventually tied the set at 21 apiece. With the set tied at 24, Smith took control and scored the last two Cowgirl points for the 26-24 second set win.

HBU stayed alive by winning set three but the Cowgirls opened the fourth set with a 5-2 lead to take the early momentum behind the serve of Ceci Harness. HBU got within one point late in the set on a kill by Jada Allen but two kills by Smith and one by Macee Krpec gave the Cowgirls the 25-20 fourth set win and the match victory.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.