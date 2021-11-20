50/50 Thursdays
Boreing Vision continues to offer services following optometrist’s death by suicide

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at age 65. He leaves behind three children.(Family)
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While many local businesses struggle following the pandemic and our two hurricanes, one family business looking to the future, after the death of its patriarch. In August, a prominent optometrist Doctor Timothy Boreing died by suicide after a long struggle with tinnitus - leaving behind his vision clinic. Now, the Boreing family has an announcement on the future of the clinic.

“When everything first happened, business is the last thing you can think about during such a shocking thing that did happen,” Boreing’s son, Timothy Boreing said. “I knew after considering - I know it just feels right for me to step up and continue this legacy because I know he’s smiling down on us right now.”

It’s hard to even get up out of bed after such a tragic event, much less try to figure out how to keep a notable business up and running while maintaining a legacy. Dr. Boreing’s son, Timothy, stepping into big shoes left behind, taking over Boreing Vision Clinic. Although, the clinic may not be operating at full capacity without a doctor, services will still be provided.

“Even if we’re not able to have a doctor in and really it’s an impossible task to replace somebody that is irreplaceable and I do know that at the least we can continue taking in outside prescriptions,” Boreing said.

The clinic will continue to offer exclusive glasses and sunglass lines. Loving his practice, his patients, and having a passion for Lake Charles, Dr. Boreing leaves behind a legacy his family aspires to continue while moving on with the practice.

“It’s going to be very different without our most infectiously passionate personality that we have in our family especially during the holidays, but that’s what has been driving me to be in here so much,” Boreing said. “I feel his presence so much being in here and that’s what makes me feel confident knowing I can continue forward with Boreing Vision.”

Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday.

