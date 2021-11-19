50/50 Thursdays
U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan visits Mossville on “Journey to Justice” tour

EPA Chief Michael Regan, along with Mossville citizens visited several locations around the...
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Accusations of racial inequity and environmental concern as the feds make a stop in Calcasieu Parish.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency visited with people in Mossville to find out how they’re faring years after industrial expansion and buyouts. They’re calling it the “Journey to Justice” tour as EPA Administrator Michael Regan travels through three states, including Louisiana. he spent Thursday morning in Mossville.

There’s a study suggesting those purchases may not have been fair.

Regan stopped first at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Mossville where those gathered heard about a research project that suggests white people who were bought out got more for their houses than black people.

“What we found was the median buyout amounts in Mossville were statistically, significantly lower than those in Brentwood which was 90% white community subject to the exact same formula as the people in Mossville,” said Ruhan Nagra with the University Network for Human Rights.

From the church it was on to one of the areas where people were bought out. But not everybody left.

Prater says he wants a buyout, but that they did not offer enough money.

“They come back offering me $350, but I’m not going to take $350 when you just gave a man who has half what I have $350. It’s kind of like an insult,” said Prater.

He says his neighbor took the $350,000 offer.

Next, a visit to a DEQ’s monitoring station and John Stine Road. And finally, back to the church, where administrator Regan said it was surprising how close some people live to industry.

It’s astonishing to see the level, the presence of industry surrounding this community.

“It appears that this community is in an environmental justice community because of race and that there has been inequality in the protection of this community and the buyout scenario. And we want to get under  all of that,” said Regan.

Sasol which did the buyouts adamantly denies any racial bias or forced displacement-- and calls accusations egregiously false and misleading.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

