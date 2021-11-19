Advertisement

TDL Second Round of the playoffs: Scores and highlights

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
  • Playoff pairings HERE.
  • Full scoreboard HERE.
  • Final area standings HERE.
  • Send us your Friday Night Football pics HERE.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Twelve Southwest Louisiana teams are still alive as we head into the second round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs.

Tonight’s Game of the Week is a District 4-1A rematch between No. 14 Oberlin and No. 3 Grand Lake. Grand Lake won the regular-season matchup 27-20.

Second Round local pairings
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A

Touchdown Live begins at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m., online only.

As always, send us photos of you showing your team spirit!

