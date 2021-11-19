TDL Second Round of the playoffs: Scores and highlights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Twelve Southwest Louisiana teams are still alive as we head into the second round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs.
Tonight’s Game of the Week is a District 4-1A rematch between No. 14 Oberlin and No. 3 Grand Lake. Grand Lake won the regular-season matchup 27-20.
Second Round local pairings
Class 4A
Class 3A
- No. 4 Iowa (10-1) at No. 20 West Feliciana (6-5)
- No. 1 Sterlington (11-0) at No. 17 Westlake (8-3)
- No. 3 St. Martinville (9-2) at No. 19 Iota (8-3)
Class 2A
- No. 9 Red River (8-3) at No. 8 Rosepine (10-1)
- No. 3 General Trass (10-0) at No. 19 Welsh (7-4)
- No. 5 North Caddo (8-2) at No. 21 DeQuincy (6-5)
- No. 6 Amite (7-2) at No. 22 Kinder (5-6)
Class 1A
- No. 14 Oberlin (5-6) at No. 3 Grand Lake (9-1)
- No. 9 Basile (7-4) at No. 8 Delta Charter (7-4)
- No. 13 East Beauregard (5-6) at No. 4 Oak Grove (7-4)
Touchdown Live begins at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m., online only.
