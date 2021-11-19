50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 18, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 18, 2021.

Megali Mejia Nava, 29, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; federal detainer.

Jordan Travis Bargas, 30, Beasly, TX: Disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Glenn Orrantia, 62, Cherry Valley, CA: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000.

Christopher Chad Gilland, 39, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.

Marc Anthony Lahood, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Jamell Julian, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; federal detainer; child endangerment; aggravated assault; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Autumn Renee Donahue, 20, Westlake: Child endangerment (3 charges); aggravated battery; aggravated assault.

Terrance Lynn Simpson, 36, Lake Charles: Speeding; theft under $5,000; theft under $1,000.

