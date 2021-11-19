50/50 Thursdays
Sports Person of the Week - Jamaal Guillory

QB Jamaal Guillory throwing a pass in practice
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Westlake quarterback Jamaal Guillory has come a long way since his first season leading the Rams’ offense.

“Last season he really struggled in the four games that we played, but he worked so hard and he was determined and he’s done a complete 180 from a season ago to now,” said head coach John Richardson. “It’s night and day. I told somebody the other day if he had one more season everybody in the state would know who he was because that’s how much he’s improved.”

He says a bulk of the improvement came off the field.

“It was a lot of mental reps and being on the whiteboard and just drawing up plays and talking about route combinations against certain defenses, but it’s just a lot of mental reps,” Guillory said.

Guillory has led the Rams to a 7-3 regular-season record and is coming off a big first-round playoff win against Grant. In addition, he’s accounted for 29 touchdowns through the air and on the ground with 2,612 yards of offense.

Guillory said his relationship with Richardson played a big part in his development.

“Coach Richardson is a good man,” said Guillory. “We went through a lot together a lot of losses a lot of adversity,  a lot of adversity first year together. It was just a matter of time before we got on the same page and me and him we can read each other like a book. I took the butt chewings and it’s just worked out.”

It’s that improvement that’s landed the Rams in the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. Guillory and company are hoping to keep their run going when they line up against Sterlington on Friday night.

“We’re doing the same thing we’ve been doing before. We’re going to work, a lot of film study, a lot of preparation we’re doing some of the little things different but other than that we just have to go and play the game,” Guillory said. “We’re confident in everything we do so that’s just how we feel about it.”

The Rams will be looking to make it past the second round on Friday. Something they have not done since the 2008 season.

“They’re excited about it! I think they know that we’re facing a big challenge they’re number one for a reason they’re a legitimately good team they’re very athletic, very well-coached,” said Richardson. “Their program is where we want to be and that’s what we’re working towards right now.

