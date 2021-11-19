50/50 Thursdays
Pineville man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile

According to a recent post on the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Michael Murphy, 68, of Pineville, was arrested and accused of three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Vernon, LA (KPLC) - A Pineville man has been accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to a recent post on the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Michael Murphy, 68, of Pineville, was arrested and accused of three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

His bond was set at $300,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

