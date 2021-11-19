50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU women’s basketball defeats the Cajuns, 70-41

LSU women's basketball beats ULL on the road.
LSU women's basketball beats ULL on the road.(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball (2-1) team defeated UL-Lafayette (2-1) in the Cajundome, 70-41.

This is the first loss of the season for the Cajuns and the Tigers’ first win of the season on the road.

Senior forward and Toulouse, France native Awa Trasi led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points while also contributing six rebounds.

Grad transfer Autumn Newby was in double figures rebounding for the second game this season as she finished with seven points and 12 rebounds overall.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first quarter and only saw a combined 20 points. The Tigers were able to string some buckets together in the second quarter, out-scoring the Cajuns 20-4. LSU took a 30-14 lead into the locker room after forcing 17 turnovers and holding ULL to just 23-percent shooting in the half. The Tigers also converted 19 points off of turnovers in the first half.

LSU shot a much-improved 48-percent from the field as Trasi and senior guard Alexis Morris led the Tigers in the second half scoring with 10 and six, respectively.

The Tiger defense was stout tonight as they held the Cajuns to just 41 points off of 27% shooting performance.

LSU will be back home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, against Tulane at 6 p.m. in the PMAC.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street

Latest News

Samford's Andrea Cournoyer was named the SoCon Preseason Player of the Year.
Merryville native Andrea Cournoyer named SOCON Preseason Player of the Year
McNeese hoops creating Mayhem culture as 2021 season approaches
#McNeese basketball PKG 10.6.21
Sports betting delayed due to Hurricane Ida
Sports betting delayed due to Hurricane Ida
St. Louis' Myca Trail committed to ULM on Thursday.
St. Louis’ Myca Trail commits to ULM
Will Wade adds Brandon Chambers to Tigers staff