50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Lacassine rice mill

By Jade Moreau
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wednesday marked a big moment for Southwest Louisiana’s rice industry, as ground was broken for the Southern Louisiana Mill Facility.

“People who bring their rice here will not just sell rice, they’ll be able to mill that rice and vertically integrate into both the export and domestic markets,” said Agreeta USA President Corinna Baban. “So, it’s a phenomenal opportunity for our growers here.”

From a partnership between Agreeta USA and Southern Rail Facility comes a $21 million rice mill. This top of the line mill will be fully automated, making work faster and more efficient.

“It has a lot of the new bells and whistles, and it has a lot of new technology. We are also focusing a lot on traceability and sustainable rice. But, on top of that, it really connects growers to the end product,” Baban said.

Governor Jon Bel Edwards and Louisiana Agricultural Commissioner Mike Strain attended the ceremony. Strain said the facility is a major turning point for everyone involved.

“This is value-added agriculture,” said Commissioner Strain. “This is an investment, the future and this will bring dividends to our farmers and to this entire region and the state for many, many, many years to come.”

Strain further explains this is just the first step towards great economic potential.

“As we add on more business and more economic activities, this could be the largest employer in the parish, here at the Lacassine Industrial Facility,” Strain said.

Construction is expected to wrap up this spring.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street

Latest News

It’s a sight all too familiar to those who live along the Louisiana coast.
Ida Aftermath: Grand Isle nearly three months later
It’s a sight all too familiar to those who live along the Louisiana coast.
VIDEO: Ida Aftermath: Grand Isle nearly three months later
Wednesday marked a big moment for Southwest Louisiana’s rice industry, as ground was broken for...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Lacassine rice mill
EPA Chief Michael Regan, along with Mossville citizens visited several locations around the...
U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan visits Mossville on “Journey to Justice” tour