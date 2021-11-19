Groundbreaking ceremony held for Lacassine rice mill

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wednesday marked a big moment for Southwest Louisiana’s rice industry, as ground was broken for the Southern Louisiana Mill Facility.

“People who bring their rice here will not just sell rice, they’ll be able to mill that rice and vertically integrate into both the export and domestic markets,” said Agreeta USA President Corinna Baban. “So, it’s a phenomenal opportunity for our growers here.”

From a partnership between Agreeta USA and Southern Rail Facility comes a $21 million rice mill. This top of the line mill will be fully automated, making work faster and more efficient.

“It has a lot of the new bells and whistles, and it has a lot of new technology. We are also focusing a lot on traceability and sustainable rice. But, on top of that, it really connects growers to the end product,” Baban said.

Governor Jon Bel Edwards and Louisiana Agricultural Commissioner Mike Strain attended the ceremony. Strain said the facility is a major turning point for everyone involved.

“This is value-added agriculture,” said Commissioner Strain. “This is an investment, the future and this will bring dividends to our farmers and to this entire region and the state for many, many, many years to come.”

Strain further explains this is just the first step towards great economic potential.

“As we add on more business and more economic activities, this could be the largest employer in the parish, here at the Lacassine Industrial Facility,” Strain said.

Construction is expected to wrap up this spring.

