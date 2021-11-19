FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer afternoons for the weekend, several fronts over the next week

We'll see a cold night ahead with clear skies (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been a cooler afternoon for Southwest Louisiana even though we have seen plenty of sunshine as highs have only managed to reach the lower to middle 60′s. Our warmer afternoons continue as we head into the weekend with sunshine and a few clouds in the mix, but our next cold front will be approaching as we head into Sunday bringing the opportunity for a few showers and storms by Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

Sunshine and warmer weather arriving for Saturday (KPLC)

For evening plans it will be on the chilly side as temperatures will fall quickly after sunset with clear skies and calm winds. Our dew points are remaining some 1-15 degrees lower than this time yesterday, which is setting us up for a dry and cold night ahead. If you are planning on heading out this evening to a Friday Night Football for the second round of the playoffs make sure to bundle up and take the coat and jacket. As you wake up on Saturday morning expect morning lows in the upper 30′s for areas to the north with lower to middle 40′s farther to the south. Sunshine returns for Saturday afternoon and the last home McNeese game, which will make for the perfect weather to go out and enjoy with highs managing to reach the lower 70′s. High pressure will keep things on the drier side through Sunday morning as moisture continues to return before rain chances arrive Sunday evening.

Temperatures manage to reach the lower 70's for Saturday afternoon (KPLC)

Heading into Sunday expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy start as moisture will return with southerly flow returning ahead of our next system. While rain chances don’t look to be very high, but there is the threat of a few showers overnight Sunday into early Monday morning before sunrise. Expect a cool down as well with temperatures going from the middle to upper 70′s on Sunday to middle 60′s for both Monday and Tuesday. A slow warming process looks likely heading into the middle of the week as we do track a stronger front potentially arriving by Thanksgiving. As of now models are back and forth on the timing with some showing Thursday with the arrival of the rain, while others have the arrival of the rain more into Friday and next weekend.

We'll see a relatively nice weekend ahead with sunshine and warmer afternoons (KPLC)

We’ll keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer especially for any holiday travel plans and as models continue to get a better idea on the timing and just how much rain is possible. One thing does look to be certain and that is cooler weather behind the Thanksgiving front, but the question then turns to just how cool things will get as some models drop temperatures really low, while others are slightly milder. For now enjoy the wonderful weather ahead for the weekend with the sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Showers and storms through Monday morning (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.