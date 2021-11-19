FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly nights but warmer afternoon highs return for the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clouds have cleared out nicely overnight which made for great views of the lunar eclipse. Hopefully you got a chance to see some of it before it wrapped up prior to sunrise. If you were out though, you already know you’ll need to continue to stay bundled up through the morning as temperatures have taken the plunge after yesterday’s cold front. Temperatures will warm up into the 60s by afternoon which will help break the chill by late-morning. Breezes will also relax a bit more later in the afternoon and calm through the evening as temperatures quickly drop back into the 50s and 40s after sunset.

Lows tonight in the upper 30s to lower 40s will make for a cold start for those getting out early Saturday but get ready for more of a warmup through the afternoon as highs top out in the lower 70s. Weather looks perfect for the McNeese football game scheduled for a noon kickoff at Cowboy Stadium against Northwestern State. Temperatures at kickoff will be around 70 with temperatures in the lower 70s by the 4th quarter. Remember your sunscreen and take a hat and sunglasses if you’re planning to attend that game on Saturday.

Clouds will begin to thicken up on Sunday with an even warmer end to the weekend as morning lows in the 50s top out in the upper 70s by afternoon. Rain chances will begin to increase by evening as our next cold front in the series pushes through by early Monday morning. Rain amounts remain on the low side with this front with any leftover showers quickly coming to an end by early Monday morning. Temperatures will again drop with highs on Monday in the lower to middle 60s with lows Monday night back down into the upper 30s to near 40.

Another storm system will impact the area late next week, potentially by Thanksgiving Day with another chance of rain. The latest model runs are slowing down the front even more, which for Southwest Louisiana could mean a delay in the arrival of the highest rain chances until Thursday night or even Friday. Thanksgiving Day will likely bring us highs in the 70s ahead of the front. At this time, higher rain chances look to arrival by Friday followed by a drop in temperatures behind the front by the end of next week. Stay tuned as we continue to update the Thanksgiving forecast over the next few days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.