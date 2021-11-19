50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Department of Transportation releases state-by-state benefits for Bipartisasn Infrastructure Law

President Joe Biden signs the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" during an event on the...
President Joe Biden signs the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United States Department of Transportation has released documents showing the breakdown of transportation funds that will be received by each state as a result of the recently passed “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act” also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Louisiana is expected to receive the following in regards to transportation funding:

  • $5.9 billion over five years for highway and bridge repair.
  • $118 million over five years in formula funding to reduce transportation-related emissions.
  • $135 million over five years to increase transportation system resilience.
  • $26 million in 402 formula funding over five years for highway safety traffic programs.
  • $33 million over five years to augment commercial motor vehicle (CMV) safety efforts to reduce CMV crashes.
  • $479 million over five years to improve public transportation options across the state.
  • $73 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network.
  • $5 billion for rail improvement and safety grants.
  • $3 billion for grade rail crossing safety improvements.
  • $179 million over five years for infrastructure development for airports.

For transportation, the law also includes new grant opportunities for states that allow for additional infrastructure funding including but not limited to capital investment funding, port infrastructure, ferry programs, and tribal projects.

For more information or details relating to funding or grant programs, you can read the full document pertaining to Louisiana HERE.

You can find a list of similar documents as they pertain to other states HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
Authorities said 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez died Monday after being shot in the head around...
Sheriff’s Office releases name of man shot and killed on Julia Street
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly nights but warmer afternoon highs return for the weekend
Accelerated EMT program in Lake Charles.
Programa acelerado de EMT en Lake Charles
Lake Charles Fire Department
Fire Department puts out fire at apartments on W. McNeese St.
Accelerated EMT program in Lake Charles.
Accelerated EMT program in Lake Charles