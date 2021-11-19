Department of Transportation releases state-by-state benefits for Bipartisasn Infrastructure Law

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United States Department of Transportation has released documents showing the breakdown of transportation funds that will be received by each state as a result of the recently passed “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act” also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Louisiana is expected to receive the following in regards to transportation funding:

$5.9 billion over five years for highway and bridge repair.

$118 million over five years in formula funding to reduce transportation-related emissions.

$135 million over five years to increase transportation system resilience.

$26 million in 402 formula funding over five years for highway safety traffic programs.

$33 million over five years to augment commercial motor vehicle (CMV) safety efforts to reduce CMV crashes.

$479 million over five years to improve public transportation options across the state.

$73 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network.

$5 billion for rail improvement and safety grants.

$3 billion for grade rail crossing safety improvements.

$179 million over five years for infrastructure development for airports.

For transportation, the law also includes new grant opportunities for states that allow for additional infrastructure funding including but not limited to capital investment funding, port infrastructure, ferry programs, and tribal projects.

For more information or details relating to funding or grant programs, you can read the full document pertaining to Louisiana HERE.

You can find a list of similar documents as they pertain to other states HERE.

