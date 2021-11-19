COVID-19 in SWLA: Nov. 19, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 82% of cases from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10 and 77% of deaths from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Nov. 18.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 481 new cases.

· 14 new deaths.

· 200 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).

· 88% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 48 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 28 new cases.

· 1 new death (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 22 patients hospitalized (3 more than previous update).

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 23 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 38 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 38 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 8 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE II

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.