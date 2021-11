City of Lake Charles schedules overnight utility work for downtown area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has scheduled upcoming utility maintenance to begin in the downtown area on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

The utility maintenance will require contractors to perform underground work which may require single lane closures, increased truck traffic, and noise during times when the work is scheduled.

Contractors will be working from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to reduce impacts on residents, businesses, and motorists during daytime hours.

The maintenance includes the rehabilitation of existing underground sewer pipes.

Weather permitting, the work schedule is as follows:

Monday, November 29, 2021, Kirby Street (Between Bilbo and Ryan Streets)

Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Broad Street (Between Lakeshore Drive and Ryan Street)

Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Bilbo Street (Between Broad and Division Streets)

Thursday, December 2, 2021, Broad Street to Division Street (Rear lot line)

Friday, December 3, 2021, Division Street to West Mill Street

Monday, December 6, 2021, West Mill Street (Between Bilbo and Ryan Streets)

Tuesday, December 7, 2021, Division Street (Between Ryan Street and Lakeshore Drive)

Wednesday, December 8, 2021, West Mill Street (Between Ryan and Ann Streets)

Thursday, December 9, 2021, Pine Street (Between Bilbo and Ryan Streets)

Friday, December 10, West Pryce Street to Belden Street (Rear lot line)

