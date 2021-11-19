50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury releases schedule for Thanksgiving holiday

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced its schedule for trash pickup and other departments during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The police jury said all its departments will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, and all offices are set to reopen Monday, Nov. 29.

Waste Management will also be closed on Thanksgiving, and as a result, services will change for customers with scheduled pickups on Thursday and Friday, according to the police jury.

Garbage and trash normally picked up Thursday will be picked up Friday, and garbage and trash normally picked up Friday will be picked up Saturday, according to the police jury.

Residents are asked to call Waste Management at 337-436-7229 with any questions concerning this schedule or visit www.wm.com/alerts for up-to-date service information.

In addition, the police jury said the Solid Waste Convenience Centers, located at 5500 B Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles and at 2915 Post Oak Road in Sulphur, will also be closed Thursday, Nov. 25. They are set to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26.

