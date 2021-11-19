Accelerated EMT program in Lake Charles.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When you hear a siren, you know there are people ready to jump into action.

But what you probably don’t think of is how the job shortage has impacted this industry.

“EMS in general, nationally is in a shortage as well, especially since covid,” said recruiter coordinator for Acadian Ambulance Brittney Savant.

Looking to help those in the Lake Charles area with jobs and also get potential employees, Savant tells me they created the accelerated EMT program.

“As bad as these people need jobs, we also need them as well, we need more EMTs, we need more paramedics,” she said. “So this way, we created this accelerated class, to be able to funnel them into a career path, not just a job, but in seven weeks, they can start a career that will last them forever as an EMT.

As she explains, instead of a traditional four-month program, students finish it in 7 weeks.

“We’ve kind of made it to where it’s an earn to learn program. so in the process, you actually get hired on as a full-time Acadian employee while going to school.”

As they bring the class back, Savant explains, they’ve seen an increase in interest the second time around.

“We have a little bit more time to recruit for this class as well since it doesn’t start till Jan. 10,” she said. “So hopefully we will far exceed our 30 seats.”

She tells 7 News they offer growth opportunities as well.

“If someone were to start out as an EMT, they could progress to paramedic management, air med, if they’re interested in air med, but if they’re also looking for dispatch or an offshore position, or administrative, we have all of those different avenues for someone to travel down while working for us.”

Savant says they are still accepting applications for the class.

For more information about the program and how to apply, you can visit www.becomeamedic.com

