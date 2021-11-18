50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 17, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 17, 2021.

Nathaniel Wayne Andrus Jr., 51, Iowa: Child endangerment; possession of a firearm by a felon; theft under $1,000; probation detainer.

Jaylond Demond Geary Jackson, 27, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; kidnapping; possession of marijuana.

Edwin Jerome Landry, 47, Iowa: Theft under $1,000; resisting an officer.

Roderick Lee James, 30, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Ricky Lee Edwards, 40, Houston: Contempt of court (5 charges); theft under $5,000.

James Ross Jackson, 52, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); burglary; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; revocation of parole.

Steve James Levier Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (3 charges); domestic abuse of a pregnant victim.

Robert Roland Bourgeois, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Rigardo Sing Vega, 50, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; careless operation; possession of open alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

Timothy Guy Weems Jr., 36, Vinton: Contempt of court; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace.

Jeffery Scott Cooley, 59, DeQuincy: Aggravated assault.

Aaron Michael Lavergne, 27, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Khadijah Denae Jones, 27, Cameron: Out of state detainer.

