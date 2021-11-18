50/50 Thursdays
LHSAA holds swimming prelims ahead of Div. IV and Div. III championships Thursday

LHSAA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
By Brady Renard
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Jennings’ Brennon Conner posted a pair of top-two times including the best in the 100-yard freestyle as the LHSAA swimming state meet kicked off Wednesday at the SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur.

Conner, a multi-event state champion, swam the fastest time in the 100-yard free with a time of 47.10 seconds. He also posted the second-best time in the 50-yard freestyle behind Division III’s record holder, Eugene Jiang of Episcopal.

St. Louis’ boys’ swim team had four top-10 finishers in William Bright (fourth-place in the 100-yard breaststroke), Max Adams (sixth-place in 500-yard freestyle), the 200-yard medley relay team (seventh), and the 200-yard freestyle relay team, which finished fourth.

The Lady Saints also had a 10th place finish in the 200-yard medley relay, an eighth-place showing in the 200-yard freestyle relay, the ninth-best time in the 400-yard freestyle relay and Harper Darbonne was eighth in the 500-yard freestyle.

Westlake’s Anthony Mayo also posted a top-10 time on Wednesday with a ninth-place showing in the 100-yard freestyle.

The Division III prelim results can be found here.

The Division III finals are set for 9 a.m. Thursday with the Division IV finals to follow at 3 p.m.

Divisions I and II will hold its prelims on Friday and finals on Saturday.

