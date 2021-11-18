Lake Charles hosts ‘Christmas at the Courthouse’ on Dec. 3

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will be hosting the “Christmas at the Courthouse” celebration at the Historic Calcasieu Courthouse on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

The event is free and will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with other holiday characters, will be on-site to spread Christmas cheer and to pose for photos with residents of all ages.

After the lights are turned on at 5:30 p.m. there will be a showing of “The Polar Express.”

There will be free popcorn, cotton candy, candy canes, soft drinks, and hot chocolate served at the event.

