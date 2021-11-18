Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Now’s the time to “just imagine” the future of Southwest Louisiana. The Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana had their final stop this evening in Cameron Parish, their third workshop to help develop a 50-year resilience plan for Calcaseiu and Cameron parishes.

Residents came out to the meeting to share their ideas for the future of SWLA. Most are interested in building a strong SWLA, for generations to come.

“We’ve had an amazing week talking to citizens across Calcaseiu and Cameron Parishes about their vision, what they imagine for the future of Southwest Louisiana,” said Sara Judson, CEO of Community Foundation of SWLA.

The Community Foundation of SWLA wants to know what local residents “imagine” for the future of the area.

“They talk about things that would enhance the quality of life, that would keep families here, and help people and companies recruit others to the area,” said Judson.

Some people at the meeting talked about infrastructure, which Judson said was also a hot topic at the prior meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

“Right now we have one entrance in, and one entrance out, so it’s really congested, and so we need to look at other opportunities,” said Cameron Parish resident, Scooter Trosclair.

Another common topic was continuing clean-up efforts from the hurricanes.

“What I would like to see is a cleaning of all the debris in the area that’s still kinda lingering in the ditches, and more public spaces, more green spaces put in across the region,” said Cameron Parish resident, Andrew Tingler.

Some people were interested in preserving nature and wildlife in the area, along with the preservation of theatre, and keeping the arts alive.

“1910 was the last time Lake Charles or Southwest Louisiana had a significant performance venue built, so it’s time for another one. That will benefit all of Southwest Louisiana,” said Calcaseiu Parish resident, Randy Partin.

Across the board, most people at the meeting are thinking about preparing the next area to withstand another natural disaster, by focusing on building strong and long-lasting homes, and enhancing infrastructure to promote drainage.

“We know that people across Calcaseiu and Cameron parish are interested in having a more resilient region,” said Judson.

The foundation is interested in some ideas that will be quick fixes, but also looking at longer-term projects.

“As well as things that may take longer to implement, because these are some generational projects to build a resilient and thriving Southwest Louisiana,” said Judson.

The Community Foundation of SWLA will use these ideas to help urban design associates develop a master plan for the area.

If you missed the meetings this week you can still share your ideas online. From now until the end of the year, you can share your ideas for the future of SWLA on their interactive map HERE. They are asking that residents share about the most loved places and the problem areas throughout, Lake Charles, Calcasieu Parish and Cameron Parish.

You can also post your ideas on the idea board HERE. They are asking that residents share any thoughts and ideas you have, about community planning, natural and cultural resources, economic development, infrastructure and housing

