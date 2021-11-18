Jennings’ Brennon Conner adds to his trophy case at Division III swim meet

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Following a pair of second-place finishes at the state meet in 2020, Jennings senior Brennon Conner finished his high school career back on top.

The South Dakota signee set a pair of LHSAA records in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events to win his fifth and sixth career state titles at day two of the LHSAA Swimming Championships in Sulphur on Thursday.

Conner’s day began with a personal best in the 50-yard free as he posted a time of 20.42 seconds which is more than a full second better than his prelim time. That mark sets a new LHSAA record, breaking Catholic-BR swimmer Colin Bone’s previous time of 20.49 set back in 2015.

That time also is good enough for automatic All-American status.

Conner followed up his strong performance just four events later with yet another LHSAA record. In the 100-yard freestyle, Conner once again posted a personal best, with a time of 44.71 seconds. The mark tied Bone’s record also set back in 2015. The time was well over two seconds better than his prelim time of 47.10.

The mark also gave him a second automatic All-American status.

Prior to the pair of state titles as a senior, Conner also won the same two events as a freshman and sophomore.

Conner ends his Jennings career with six state titles and five state or division records set at the time of an event.

Behind Conner, Jennings finished 21st overall in the team standings with 40 points.

Southwest Louisiana also saw a trio of top-five finishers, all hailing from St. Louis Catholic High School. Sophomore swimmer, William Bright had a busy day with a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:01.62 and as a member of two relay teams with good marks. The Saints placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Bright, Thomas Alley, Jake Weaver and Jake Wing posting a time of 1:37.30. St. Louis was also fifth in the 200-yard medley relay with Wing, Bright, Luke Monlezun and Alley finishing at 1:51.82.

The Saints finished 10th overall in the team standings.

No other local athlete or relay team posted additional top-five finishes.

