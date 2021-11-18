Hometown Heroes - Lanie Warner

50/50 Thursdays
Living with spina bifida
By John Bridges
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman, born with spina bifida, will soon earn her college degree from McNeese State University. Southwest Louisiana TV audiences were introduced to Lanie Warner in 1999 as that year’s Miracle Child. Her family appeared with her again in 2000 as the CMN State Champion, telling Lanie’s miracle story. Twenty one years later, Lanie still talks to anyone who will listen about what life is like in a wheelchair.

“All they see is medical issues, medical doctors, medical problems. They see the medical side of it. They don’t see the personality side of it, the personal side of it.”

Lanie keeps a bright outlook, but just wants everyone to know that those with disabilities just want to be included.

“A lot of people think they’re including us. But they’re really not. You can invite us all day, but if you don’t talk to us or say hey, this is what we’re doing, you’re not really including us.”

Lanie tells me it’s an everyday challenge to live a normal life.

“Oh it hurts, it hurts. But I hide it very well. Up until at night. I go to bed and then I cry my eyes out. I try not to let it affect me as bad.”

Warner is overcoming her obstacles and will soon graduate with a Mass Communications degree from McNeese. She hopes to secure a job in the media and hopes to one day learn how to drive.

