50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Follow this holiday shipping guideline to get packages delivered by Christmas

The United States Postal Service anticipates that between 850 and 950 million packages will be...
The United States Postal Service anticipates that between 850 and 950 million packages will be delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - You’re going to want to send your packages early this holiday season to make sure they arrive on time.

The United States Postal Service anticipates that between 850 and 950 million packages will be delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

“The total number of letters, cards and packages processed and delivered is estimated to be more than 12 billion,” the USPS wrote in a news release.

The USPS will expand Sunday delivery services on Nov. 28. They expect to deliver 9.7 million packages on Sundays alone throughout the holiday season.

The postal service recommends the following deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25:

  • Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP codes) priority mail and first-class mail
  • Dec. 15 — USPS retail ground service
  • Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service
  • Dec. 17 — First-class mail service (including greeting cards)
  • Dec. 17 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
  • Dec. 18 — Priority mail service
  • Dec. 23 — Priority mail express service

Alaska to/from continental U.S.

  • Dec. 18 — First-class mail
  • Dec. 18 — Priority mail
  • Dec. 21 — Priority mail express

Hawaii to/from mainland

  • Dec. 17 — Priority mail and first-class mail
  • Dec. 21 — Priority mail express

USPS notes that these dates are not a guarantee as the actual delivery date can vary depending on origin or destination.

More tips for a successful holiday mailing and shipping season from the USPS:

Use free priority mail flat rate boxes. They are available at post office locations or online at usps.com/freeboxes.

Make it easy with the Click-N-Ship feature. You can create shipping labels and pay for postage online at usps.com/ship.

Schedule a free package pickup when the carrier delivers your mail. It’s free regardless of the number of packages. Pickups can be scheduled at usps.com/pickup.

Mail and packages that weigh more than 10 ounces or are more than a half-inch thick and using stamps as postage cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up. Instead, take them to a local post office.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee was injured in an accidental shooting following an altercation in a Moss Bluff...
Two arrested after shooting at Burger King in Moss Bluff
Dina Guidry, Everett West, and Bobby Allen Tisdale have been arrested in connection with an...
Sheriff: Drugs, money exchanged for sexual contact with child
A Jackpot-winning Lotto ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at More 4 Less on Ryan...
$1.3 million lottery winner announced
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Iowa PD: One dead, one injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-10
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line

Latest News

This is a CVS Pharmacy sign is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. CVS Health...
CVS Health lays out plan to close hundreds of stores in next 3 years
A man who survived a crippling battle with COVID-19 is pushing forward with the tradition of...
Volunteers help COVID-19 survivor keep holiday lighting tradition, support food bank
FILE - This image made from NASA TV shows the International Space Station, seen from the SpaceX...
NASA: Space station remains at high risk from shot satellite
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
McMichael, who shot Arbery, admits he was not under any threat
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Amber, Noah and Jacob Clare were spotted in San...
Investigators release new images in connection to Amber Alert for Noah Clare