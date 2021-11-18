First Alert Forecast: Colder weather here for the next few days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected a strong cold front moved through Southwest Louisiana Thursday and since then the temperature has been dropping! It will remain cloudy, breezy and chilly through the evening and overnight. By Friday morning temperatures will range from near 40 north of I-10 to near 50 at the coast.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

We will remain chilly through Saturday with mostly clear skies and afternoon highs will top out in the mid upper 60s. Saturday morning will likely be the coolest with upper 30s north of I-10 and patchy frost is possible.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

We will begin a warming trend by Sunday as southerly winds return and humidity levels will be on the increase into next week. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s and morning lows will be warmer too with most areas only reaching the 50s. Another cold front will move through Sunday night, followed by a few days of cooler weather early next week. We will likely see a few showers Sunday night into early Monday morning.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The long range computer models do show another front late next week, and this could arrive just after Thanksgiving. This may bring a better chance of rain for Thanksgiving or Black Friday. The models have been back and forth on the timing and strength of this front, so the details of the front will likely change.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.