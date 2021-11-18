FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front will send temperatures down through the afternoon but with little to no rain

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The cold front is moving into Southwest Louisiana this morning with only a few showers noted on radar. The bulk of our area misses out on the rain from this front while temperatures initially start off in the 60s through the morning hours. Some cloudier skies will accompany this front as winds turn northerly, sending temperatures dropping out of the upper 60s through the 50s by mid to late afternoon. Make sure to grab a jacket before heading out this morning as it will be cooler by the time you are heading home from work later this afternoon.

As temperatures continue to drop through the 50s by afternoon, clouds will slowly thin out through the evening and overnight giving us some opportunities to view the near-total eclipse overnight. The peak eclipse will be at 3:00 AM Friday morning, so make sure to head out but bundle up as temperatures plunge into the 40s overnight. Sunshine will quickly be back for Friday but those morning temperatures in the 40s only warm into the lower to middle 60s by afternoon. Another chilly start to the day kicks off the weekend with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s for Saturday and afternoon highs around 70.

A slight warmup arrives Sunday but just in time for our next cold front by Sunday night. Clouds thicken up through the day ahead of this front with highs back into the upper 70s. Showers will move in by Sunday evening and quickly exit early Monday morning as the front moves east, again sending tumbling by early next week back into the 60s for highs and 40s for lows. Unfortunately not much has changed with the Thanksgiving Day forecast as we remain favored to see more showers as slow moving front inches closer to the area, moving through by Friday and dropping temperatures again by the end of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

